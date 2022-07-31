The quite community of Millville was bustling with activity Saturday afternoon as hundreds enjoyed the 16th annual Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival. 

Vendors filled the grounds of the Millville Community Center and children partook in activities, such as a chalk drawing competition, obstacle courses, sports competitions, a creek exploration and more. There was also a children's music competition and live musical performances by the Drapes and Jeri Katherine and Nat. 

Joey Webb plays the banjo during the children's music competition at the Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival at the Millville Community Center Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Riley Hibdon, 6, looks for crawdads in Glenn Creek during the Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival at the Millville Community Center Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival — July 30, 2022

