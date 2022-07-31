Penny Spicer, 6, gets help from Natalie Dufour at the start of the obstacle course during the Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival at the Millville Community Center Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Festivalgoers enjoy music by Drapes, a Kentucky band consisting of brother and sister duo Breandan and Maeve Draper, during the Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival at the Millville Community Center Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Ryann Lee, 13, watches a butterfly she caught during the Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival at the Millville Community Center Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Atreus Edwards, 10 months old, explores Glenns Creek during the Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival at the Millville Community Center Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Anyuli Martinez, 15, creates sidewalk chalk art during the Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival at the Millville Community Center Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
The quite community of Millville was bustling with activity Saturday afternoon as hundreds enjoyed the 16th annual Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival.
Vendors filled the grounds of the Millville Community Center and children partook in activities, such as a chalk drawing competition, obstacle courses, sports competitions, a creek exploration and more. There was also a children's music competition and live musical performances by the Drapes and Jeri Katherine and Nat.
The festival also included several hands-on workshops.
There was a Peace Workshop by The Light Clinic, Farm to Schools by Connie Lemley and a discussion of Large Solar Projects in Kentucky by Lane Boldman of the Kentucky Conservation Committee, as well as two stream ecology workshops led by Jessica Schuster.
Event organizer Chris Schimmoeller said she expected 200-300 people to attend the event.
"The goal is to raise goodwill and celebrate good organizations, as well as our own," Schimmoeller said.
When the event started, Schimmoeller said its main goal was to raise funds for Kentucky Heartwood, whose mission is to protect and restore the integrity, stability and beauty of Kentucky's native forests, but it's turned more into a community event.
"We use the festival to elevate good things going on in the community," she said. "I like doing the festival because it gives people a chance to have fun in a supportive and uplifting atmosphere."
Azaydra Jackson, 5, sorts recyclables and garbage while participating in the children's obstacle course during the Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival at the Millville Community Center Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Margaret and Charlie Glenn browse the cookie selection at Kiauna Browning Coleman's Kookienow booth during the Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival at the Millville Community Center Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Chris Schimmoeller is sprayed with water by a group of children during the Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival at the Millville Community Center Saturday. Schimmoeller was the organizer of the event. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Drapes, a Kentucky band consisting of brother and sister duo Breandan and Maeve Draper, perform during the Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival at the Millville Community Center Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
