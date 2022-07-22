Kentucky Heartwood kicks off its 16th Annual Music Festival at the Millville Community Center 3-10 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. The event features a youth music contest, art exhibitors, children’s activities, a chalk drawing competition, hands-on workshops, live music, dancing and more. (Photo submitted)
Kentucky Heartwood kicks off its 16th Annual Music Festival at the Millville Community Center 3-10 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. The event features a youth music contest, art exhibitors, children’s activities, a chalk drawing competition, hands-on workshops, dancing and entertainment by local bands Drapes and Jeri Katherine and Nat. The entry fee is $8 per person; kids are free.
Organizer Chris Schimmoeller said the festival was conceived 17 years ago as a fundraiser for Kentucky Heartwood, whose mission is to protect and restore the integrity, stability and beauty of Kentucky's native forests. While the festival is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year, it has also become a summer tradition.
"If you want to experience a homegrown festival full of creativity and fun, come down to Millville on the last Saturday of July," Schimmoeller said.
The event is located in Millville at the Millville Community Center, which includes portions of the restored historic Millville Elementary School. Glenns Creek runs through the property, and festival goers will be able to explore the creek in the stream ecology workshop led by biologist Jessica Schuster.
"The creek is big a hit with the kids," Schimmoeller said. "It's a chance to get wet, have fun, and also learn something about stream ecology."
Food vendors will offer pizza, Mexican options, locally grown food, lemonade, cookies and ice cream.
The festival starts at 3 p.m. with the dedication of the Gina Scott Memorial Garden. Also at 3 p.m., the Kentucky Dance Academy will be dancing in the gym with festival goers who want to experience the beauty of ballet.
Kentucky State University will be escorting their ambassador goat through the festival grounds. The goat will join in the kids’ parade at 7 p.m. Local musicians will be playing old time music under the tree where art vendors will be showcasing photography, homemade jewelry, embroidery, plants and more. Garden tools from Earth Tools will be available.
An obstacle course run by volunteers and the Franklin County High School Beta Club will begin at 4:45 p.m. and provide physical challenges and fun competition for all ages. A sports competition and chalk drawing competition will also take place. Awards are given for the winners of all the competitions.
At the heart of the festival is the youth music competition. Children ages 8-12 and 13-18 years old compete for a $100 prize and a trophy created by retired KSU professor and local Millville resident Jeff Alexander. Second and third prizes are also awarded. There are still openings in both competitions.
The Light Clinic will lead a Peace Workshop. Other workshops include Farm to Schools by Connie Lemley and a Discussion of Large Solar Projects in Kentucky by Lane Boldman of the Kentucky Conservation Committee, as well as two stream ecology workshops led by Jessica Schuster. Yes Arts will provide children’s activities throughout the day.
Schedule of events
3 p.m.: Dedication of Gina Scott Memorial Garden; Dancing in the Gym with the Kentucky Dance Academy
3:30-4 p.m.: Open mic
3:30 p.m.: Stream Ecology Workshop
4 p.m.: Music competition (8-12 year olds)
4:30 p.m.: Peace Workshop
4:45 p.m.: Obstacle Course
5 p.m.: The Drapes
5 p.m.: Workshop: Plant Fun with FIS Farm to School
5:15 p.m.: Sports competition
5:30 p.m.: Stream Ecology Workshop
6 p.m.: Music Competition (13-18 year olds)
6 p.m.: Solar Farms Workshop: A Discussion of Large Solar Projects Underway in Kentucky
6:30 p.m.: Children’s Talent Show
7 p.m.: Children’s Parade
7:15 p.m.: Raffle Drawing & Enviro Quiz Winner
7:30 p.m.: Awards presentation
7:45 p.m.: Jeri Katherine and Nat
Schedule of Speakers (All speakers will be on the main stage and will talk for 2-3 minutes each.)
4 p.m.: Welcome to Music Festival — Chris Schimmoeller and Lauren Kallmeyer
4:50 p.m.: Farm to School — Connie Lemley; Frankfort-Focus on Race Relations — Kristie Powe; Frankfort Immigration Assistance — Margaret O'Donnell
5:50 p.m.: Logging on National Forests — Chris Karounos; Kentucky Resources Council — Donna Counts; Preserving Our Heritage — John Carlton
6:50 p.m.: Solar Farms in Kentucky — Lane Boldman; Frankfort’s Energy Transformation — Kelly May; Biodiversity Matters — Andrea Mueller
7:30 p.m.: Presentation of Awards — Jane Marie Watts and Chris Schimmoeller
