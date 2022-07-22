Kentucky Heartwood kicks off its 16th Annual Music Festival at the Millville Community Center 3-10 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. The event features a youth music contest, art exhibitors, children’s activities, a chalk drawing competition, hands-on workshops, dancing and entertainment by local bands Drapes and Jeri Katherine and Nat. The entry fee is $8 per person; kids are free.

Organizer Chris Schimmoeller said the festival was conceived 17 years ago as a fundraiser for Kentucky Heartwood, whose mission is to protect and restore the integrity, stability and beauty of Kentucky's native forests. While the festival is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year, it has also become a summer tradition.

072322_HeartwoodPreview02_submitted.jpeg

(Photo submitted)
072322_HeartwoodPreview01_submitted.jpeg

(Photo submitted)

