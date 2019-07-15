Kentucky Heartwood will host its annual festival in Millville later this month.
The Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival will be on Saturday, July 27, at the Millville Community Center from 3 to 10 p.m. Attendees can enjoy music, food, vendors, art and more for $8 per person. Kids get free admission.
The festival will have two main activities for children. The Youth Music Competition will be held throughout the festival and is for kids ages 8 to 12 and teenagers ages 13 to 18. Winners from each group will receive $100 and a trophy. Register at http://www.kyheartwood.org/music-festival.html.
Kids can also participate in a production of "The Magic of Trees," which will be performed at 6:30 p.m. during the festival. The play is written and produced by the kids. Two practices will be held on the Old Capitol Lawn in Frankfort before the festival on Thursday and July 25. If interested, contact Chris Schimmoeller at c.schimmoeller@gmail.com or 502-226-5751.
Kentucky Heartwood is a non-profit organization that has supported forest advocacy since 1992. The group aims to " integrity, stability, and beauty of Kentucky’s native forests" and focuses on the Daniel Boone National Forest in Southeastern Kentucky, according to the group's website.