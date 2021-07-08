The Kentucky Hemp Trade Show will be held Saturday, July 17, from 10 am. to 6 p.m. at the Capital Plaza Hotel.
Toni Mitchell, Donna Campbell and Peachy Payne with CBD by Donna talked with CBD and hemp fans and those curious about the products at the Kentucky Hemp and Trade Show at Capital Plaza Hotel in 2020. (State Journal file photo)
There will be more than 100 vendors from all over Kentucky and the country showcasing and demonstrating their latest hemp and CBD products.

"This is a great opportunity for the local community and state of Kentucky to learn about the latest developments with hemp and CBD products in the market," said Carmine De Santo, promoter of the Kentucky Hemp Trade Show.

Admission is $10 and it will be an age 21+ event. All attendees will need valid updated government ID to enter the show. For more details and ticket information visit http://www.kentuckyhemptradeshow.com.

