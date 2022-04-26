The Kentucky Heritage Council (KHC) quarterly meeting will take place Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Paul Sawyier Public Library.

The meeting is open to the public and an agenda is available at www.heritage.ky.gov.

An agency of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, KHC is the state historic preservation office responsible for the identification, protection and preservation of prehistoric resources and historic buildings, sites and cultural resources throughout the commonwealth, in partnership with other state and federal agencies, local communities and interested citizens.

