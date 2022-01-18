The Kentucky Heritage Council (KHC) quarterly meeting will take place virtually via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. EST Wednesday, Jan. 19. An agenda is available and the public can access the meeting at https://bit.ly/3rnqiiq, Password: 157733.

An agency of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, KHC is the state historic preservation office responsible for the identification, protection and preservation of prehistoric resources and historic buildings, sites and cultural resources throughout the commonwealth, in partnership with other state and federal agencies, local communities and interested citizens. For more, visit www.heritage.ky.gov.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription