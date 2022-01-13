Heritage Council logo.png

The Kentucky Heritage Council is seeking public input for a plan that will outline broad goals, objectives and strategies for helping preserve historic buildings and sites across the commonwealth.

Citizens are being asked to complete the questionnaire at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DG92V32.

For more information, visit www.heritage.ky.gov or call Dr. Orloff Miller at 502-892-3606.

