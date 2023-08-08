Kentucky Senate Democratic Leader, Sen. Gerald Neal, D-Louisville, has announced that Aug. 11 has been designated as Kentucky Hip-Hop Day. The state's significant contributions to the hip-hop movement will be recognized with legislative citations and a proclamation.

The event aims to honor the current and former artists from the Bluegrass State who have contributed significantly to the hip-hop culture.

