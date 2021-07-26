LOUISVILLE — The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) has been awarded a $60,000 grant from the The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) to launch an initiative to help owners find the ideal next homes for their horses.
“Most horses will go through multiple owners over the course of their long lifespans, and often the reason for rehoming them has nothing to do with the horse and everything to do with the changing lifestyles of their families," Lori Redmon, KHS president and CEO, said. "Owners age, kids grow up and families move, which means many horses will need new homes.
“Owners want the best for their horses, but unfortunately, horses often fall through the cracks.”
Regardless of the reason, KHS’ Horses Welcome initiative wants to change this by helping owners find the best possible outlets for their horses.
The initiative is composed of two programs:
• Best Hoof Forward is for horse owners who plan to sell their horse and would like KHS to help them get the best possible price. Through Best Hoof Forward, owners bring their horse to KHS’ Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville for assessment. The KHS equine team provides a professional riding and handling evaluation, takes photos and videos of the horse and recommends reputable sales outlets. Owners then use this information to better market their horses.
• The Open Pastures program is for owners who prefer to surrender their horse to KHS. KHS will take in the horse, provide an assessment and offer placement through their adoption program or one of their equine partner agencies. Often, transportation can be provided within a certain radius of the farm. KHS can also help with euthanasia for horses that are deemed not adoptable due to age, temperament or medical issues.
“KHS continues to make great strides in improving equine welfare in Kentucky,” Dr. Emily Weiss, vice president of ASPCA Equine Welfare, said. “The ASPCA is proud to partner with KHS through The Right Horse Initiative, and we are pleased to support them in removing barriers for horse owners to access judgement-free support so they can further assist the horses in their community moving forward.”
For help rehoming a horse, contact the KHS Equine C.A.R.E. Program at 502-272-1068 or horses@kyhumane.org.
