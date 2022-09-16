With the Nov. 8 election day sneaking up on us, Franklin County is getting ready to publish the sample ballots for the voting public.
Not only will Frankfort/Franklin County residents be voting for local officials in the city commission, fiscal court, county attorney and so on, but there are two constitutional amendments that will be on the ballot that could have long lasting affects on the commonwealth.
Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock spoke with The State Journal about how important it is for voters to understand their choices on the ballot before they get into the booth.
"The big thing is, is the timing of it," Hancock said. "The time that they have in the voting booth by law is two minutes. So what we want to do is make sure that no one gets pressured and doesn't have the time to read through the amendments. We want the amendments out there ahead of time. Let the public have plenty of time to read them and understand what they say so they can vote the way they feel."
The first constitutional amendment on the ballot is lengthy to say the least. With more than 700 words it proposes to make changes to how the Kentucky General Assembly conducts sessions and what entities can call for special sessions.
The amendment on the ballot asks the voter if they are in favor of amending the Kentucky Constitution to repeal sections 36, 42 and 55.
Section 36, specifies when and where the General Assembly meets.
Section 42, deals with the length of legislative sessions.
Section 55, which is about how long it takes to pass a law after the legislative session ends.
The amendment states that those sections will be replaced with the following new sections.
The General Assembly will meet in regular session for 30 legislative days in odd-numbered years, for 60 legislative days in even-numbered years, and for no more than 12 additional days during any calendar year if convened by a joint proclamation of the president of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives, with no session of the General Assembly to extend beyond Dec. 31.
Any act passed by the General Assembly shall become law on July 1 of the year in which it was passed, or 90 days after passage and signature of the governor, whichever occurs later.
Perhaps the biggest change that would be brought about by the amendment is giving the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives the power to call a special session. Currently that power belongs to the governor.
Constitutional Amendment 2 is an antiabortion measure that states, "To protect human life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion?"
While election day is still the first Tuesday of November, Franklin County will also have in-person early voting on Nov. 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 5 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as on election day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
