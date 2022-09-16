With the Nov. 8 election day sneaking up on us, Franklin County is getting ready to publish the sample ballots for the voting public.  

Not only will Frankfort/Franklin County residents be voting for local officials in the city commission, fiscal court, county attorney and so on, but there are two constitutional amendments that will be on the ballot that could have long lasting affects on the commonwealth.

Vote

Kentucky voters will have two constitutional amendments to decide on in the November general election. (State Journal file photo)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription