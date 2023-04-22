The sounds of jazz music filled the Paul Sawyier Public Library Saturday during a Jazz Festival held in celebration of Kentucky Jazz Appreciation Month.

The event was the second event of several planned by the Kentucky Jazz Appreciation Month Collective (KJAM). On Friday, Kentucky State University student Donatien Mugisha, a.k.a DripDaDrop, a business major and music minor originally from Tanzania, performed at Commonwealth Hall at the Kentucky Historical Society. Jazz violinists also performed. A Block Party had been planned but was canceled because of the weather.

Kentucky State University student Donatien Mugisha, a.k.a DripDaDrop, a business major and music minor originally from Tanzania, performed at Commonwealth Hall at the Kentucky Historical Society Friday night as part of Kentucky Jazz Appreciation Month. (Photo submitted)
Mylo Smith-Willis, 1, dances to the music during the Jazz Festival at Paul Sawyier Public Library Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Keith McCutchen, founder of the non-profit organization Kentucky Jazz Appreciation Month Collective, addresses the crowd during the Jazz Festival at Paul Sawyier Public Library Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Rylee Wilson, 6, plays a xylophone during the instrument petting zoo provided by Lexington Philharmonic during the Jazz Festival at Paul Sawyier Public Library Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

