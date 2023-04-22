The jazz band, Raleigh Dailey Trio, featuring, from left, Paul Deatherage on drums, Danny Cecil on stand up bass, and Raleigh Dailey on keyboards, performs during the Jazz Festival at Paul Sawyier Public Library Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Keith McCutchen, founder of the non-profit organization Kentucky Jazz Appreciation Month Collective, addresses the crowd during the Jazz Festival at Paul Sawyier Public Library Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Christian Coleman, 7, plays a violin during the instrument petting zoo provided by Lexington Philharmonic during the Jazz Festival at Paul Sawyier Public Library Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Kentucky State University student Donatien Mugisha, a.k.a DripDaDrop, a business major and music minor originally from Tanzania, performed at Commonwealth Hall at the Kentucky Historical Society Friday night as part of Kentucky Jazz Appreciation Month. (Photo submitted)
The jazz band, Raleigh Dailey Trio, featuring, from left, Paul Deatherage on drums, Danny Cecil on stand up bass, and Raleigh Dailey on keyboards, performs during the Jazz Festival at Paul Sawyier Public Library Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Don Moore and Pauline Shackleford enjoy the music during the Jazz Festival at Paul Sawyier Public Library Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Christian Coleman, 7, plays a violin during the instrument petting zoo provided by Lexington Philharmonic during the Jazz Festival at Paul Sawyier Public Library Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
The sounds of jazz music filled the Paul Sawyier Public Library Saturday during a Jazz Festival held in celebration of Kentucky Jazz Appreciation Month.
The event was the second event of several planned by the Kentucky Jazz Appreciation Month Collective (KJAM). On Friday, Kentucky State University student Donatien Mugisha, a.k.a DripDaDrop, a business major and music minor originally from Tanzania, performed at Commonwealth Hall at the Kentucky Historical Society. Jazz violinists also performed. A Block Party had been planned but was canceled because of the weather.
"We had a nice audience at Commonwealth Hall," Dr. Keith McCutchen, associate professor with KSU’s School of Performing Arts and Humanities and founder of KJAM, said. "It was well received. Today is the second event we’re doing. We've had an attentive audience."
Performances by Raleigh Dailey Trio, Kirby Davis on the tenor saxophone, vocalist Mary Jackson and vocalist La’Shelle Allen took place in the River Room at the library on Saturday.
A "Jazz Meets Poetry" performance also took place Saturday with Frank X Walker and the Keith McCutchen Quartet. Walker, a former Poet Laureate of Kentucky and University of Kentucky Professor of English, read from his oeuvre of poetry, including his collections "Affrilachia," "Black Box" and "Isaac Murphy: I Dedicate This Ride" with orchestrations from the Keith McCutchen Quartet.
Members from Lexington Philharmonic also provided an instrument petting zoo in the youth program room at the library Saturday. Children were able to try to play a variety of instruments.
Other upcoming jazz events include the following:
• Kentucky State University Day of Jazz will take place from 9 a.m.-noon Friday at KSU's Bradford Hall Carl Smith Auditorium, 400 E. Main St. There will be clinics, workshops and performances. The event is free and open to the public.
• Frankfort International Jazz Day Celebration will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the Grand Theatre. Tickets cost $20 and are available for purchase at https://grandtheatre.thundertix.com/events/209527. The celebration, “A Tribute to our Living Legends," will include performances by Frankfort's own NEA Jazz Ambassador, Jamey Aebersold (special guest); vocalist, Kemba Cofield (honoree); trombone player, Tom Senff (honoree); trumpet player, Ricky Cook (honoree); tenor saxophone player, Brooks Giles (honoree); drummer, Robert Griffin (honoree); pianist, Keith McCutchen (music director); acoustic bass player, Tyrone Wheeler (lifetime honoree); drummer, Johnathan Higgins (lifetime honoree); and alto saxophone player, Jamey Aebersold (lifetime honoree).
• Jazz Brunch at Limewater will take place from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the restaurant located at 900 Wilkinson Blvd. The brunch will feature music by jazz guitarist, Will Renshaw, and vocalist, Laura Penn.
According to a press release, KJAM was founded "with the express intent of providing jazz education throughout the state of Kentucky during Jazz Appreciation Month in April. Utilizing a network of civic government support and a world-class array of jazz musicians, KJAM Collective seeks to connect the dots between government and civic organizations, educational programs and families, businesses and commercial venues in order to create art events that create community and commerce for the community."
KJAM Collective events are being held in collaboration with the City of Frankfort, Capital City Museum, Kentucky Historical Society and Paul Sawyier Public Library.
McCutchen said he hopes that participants "had a wonderful artistic experience and a fulfilling community experience."
"I hope it is a positive and enriching experience," he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.