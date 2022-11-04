The Kentucky Lottery handed out T-shirts and candy bars to shoppers at Kroger Friday morning who came to pick up a voucher for a free Powerball ticket from the Kentucky Lottery. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Mary Harville, president and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery, talks to the media Friday morning at Kroger on US 127. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
The Powerball jackpot is reaching stratospheric heights, and the Kentucky Lottery would like to see the next winner come from the commonwealth.
To help with that, the Kentucky Lottery gave away 300 vouchers for free Powerball tickets Friday morning at the Kroger on U.S. 127.
The Powerball is an estimated $1.6 billion with the cash option estimated at $782.4 million and will likely grow as the drawing nears.
“We are so excited to be in Frankfort this morning,” said Mary Harville, president and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery. “We hope that we will have a winner for this Powerball jackpot.”
People began lining up for the vouchers at 10 a.m., and the giveaway started at 10:30. Kentucky Lottery apparel was also given away.
“We came with T-shirts, too, and PayDay candy bars,” Harville said. “We want everybody to be happy. The Powerball’s here, and we’re just having a good time, providing a little entertainment.”
The lottery also held a voucher giveaway this week in Louisville.
“It’s a lot of money, it’s getting really close to being that record high jackpot, and we want everyone to be aware and to be able to get in on the game because for us, the more Powerball sells means more money for college scholarships and grants for college students,” Harville said.
“There’s a jackpot winner. There’s got to be a winner somewhere, might as well be in Kentucky, but there are also great prizes as well as the jackpot prize, like the $1 million prize. And even if you don’t win, Kentucky college students, they still win.”
According to its website, Kentucky Lottery proceeds annually fund student financial aid awards, including the merit-based Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES).
The next Powerball drawing will be 10:59 p.m. Saturday. Drawings also take place on Mondays and Wednesdays at the same time.
There are several ways to win on Powerball, including the second prize for matching the five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. That prize is worth $1 million.
“People don’t play it often until it gets up to really high numbers,” Harville said. “When they hear a billion then they get out, but you can win $1 million. Would that be a life changing event for you because it would be for me.”
The world record for the Powerball jackpot is $1.586 billion set in 2016.
The largest Powerball jackpot winners in Kentucky were Rob and Tuesday Anderson of Georgetown, who won the $128.6 million jackpot in 2009.
According to figures from the Kentucky Lottery, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
