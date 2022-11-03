Kentucky Lottery logo.jpg

The estimated $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot is up for grabs Saturday night. The cash option amount is an estimated $745.9 million.

The jackpot is the second largest prize in Powerball’s 30-year history, behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in 2016.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription