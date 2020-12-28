After more than 34 years, Kentucky Explorer magazine, based in Jackson, has published its last issue.
Readers enjoyed historical articles, old photos, genealogy tips and personal essays in the black-and-white magazine, which was printed on newsprint stock.
Beginning with the February issue of Kentucky Monthly magazine, a section of each issue will include content, and even be styled to resemble, the pages of Kentucky Explorer.
Monday, as Kentucky Explorer owner Charles Hayes and staff contemplate retirement, the reins have been handed over to Steve Vest, editor and publisher of Kentucky Monthly Magazine, which is based in Frankfort.
“For more than 22 years Kentucky Monthly has celebrated the people, places, events and culture of the commonwealth. We’ve always seen Kentucky Explorer an ally in that pursuit,” said Vest. “To take up this challenge, I feel we’re living up to the state motto, ‘United We Stand,’ and we’re glad Kentucky Explorer will live on within the pages of Kentucky Monthly.”
Since the news broke, Kentucky Explorer readers have called the Kentucky Monthly office, some in tears, Vest said.
“It is obvious they love their magazine and we’ve assured them that together, we’ll honor what’s been for years to come,” he said. Kentucky Explorer was published 10 times a year.
Deborah Kohl Kremer will serve as editor of Kentucky Explorer. Stories, articles, old photos and memorabilia can be emailed to deb@kentuckymonthly.com or mailed to Kentucky Monthly, P.O. Box 559, Frankfort KY 40602.
The pages of Kentucky Explorer were filled with reader-submitted content, which will continue, but the subscribers will also be introduced to Kentucky Monthly.
“Kentucky Monthly will fulfill all current subscriptions to Kentucky Explorer subscribers,” said Vest. “And we think those subscribers will enjoy all that we have to offer.”
Kentucky Monthly has published since 1998 and has a readership of more than 100,000 each issue. For more information visit KentuckyMonthly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.