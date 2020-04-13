Patriot Guard Riders

The Kentucky Patriot Guard Riders are looking for volunteers to honor our nation’s veterans and first responders.

Members do not need to own a motorcycle or be veterans to be added to the email notification list of upcoming statewide missions. There are no dues or mandatory meetings to attend.

The main mission of the group is to attend the funeral service of fallen veterans and first responders — only as invited guests of the family — to show respect for fallen heroes, their families and communities.

The Kentucky Patriot Guard Riders are a nonprofit organization. Visit http://www.patriotguard.org for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription