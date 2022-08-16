The Franklin County Fiscal Court tabled two agenda items concerning 690 Duncan Road during its regular meeting Friday, due to a lawsuit against the county's Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt.
The suit, which was filed in Franklin County Circuit Court on Thursday, seeks to "… compel Hewitt's compliance with his mandatory duties as pertaining to zoning and land disturbance activities that are allegedly occurring on the property."
The second item was a first reading of the request for a zone change from AG to IG. Despite the planning commission's recommendation to deny, the fiscal court still has the power to approve the zone change after two readings if it so chooses.
The lawsuit states that Tierney has been developing the land without permits since buying it in July 2019 and that Hewitt has failed to make inspections of the property. The Kentucky Resources Council (KRC) alleges that actions such as clearing land, filling in wetlands and a pond and removing tree cover on the property, that sits at the head of Slickaway Branch, has led to flooding on properties located downstream.
"As land disturbance activities continue at 690 Duncan Road, it is Mr. Hewitt’s responsibility as Director of Planning and Zoning to investigate and report whether that land disturbance is for an agricultural purpose, or may be industrial in nature, and whether the activity is in compliance with or in violation of the Franklin County Zoning Regulations," KRC Director Ashley Wilmes told The State Journal.
While the two Duncan Road agenda items were broached during Friday's meeting, though no action was taken. Judge-Executive Huston Wells deferred to Sparks on whether or not to proceed with either item until he could review the lawsuit.
"I'd like the court to consider delaying this to the next court or a day in between," Sparks explained. "This morning we received the lawsuit from the Kentucky Resources Council making allegations of some degree relative to this property and I have not reviewed it. I would like the opportunity to review that further before a decision or otherwise is made on the Duncan Road property."
Per county statute, the fiscal court has 90 days from when the planning commission made the decision, June 9, to approve or deny the recommendation made. That date falls on Sept. 7.
The State Journal reached out to Hewitt for comment on the lawsuit. He responded that due to the pending litigation, he would not make a comment at this time.
The fiscal court will hold a special-called meeting at 5 p.m. Monday to vote on whether or not to accept the planning commission's recommendation and to have the first reading of the zoning map changes.
