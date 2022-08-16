The Franklin County Fiscal Court tabled two agenda items concerning 690 Duncan Road during its regular meeting Friday, due to a lawsuit against the county's Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt.

The suit, which was filed in Franklin County Circuit Court on Thursday, seeks to "… compel Hewitt's compliance with his mandatory duties as pertaining to zoning and land disturbance activities that are allegedly occurring on the property."

Franklin County Fiscal Court will wait until Monday to make a decision regarding the Duncan Road property. 
