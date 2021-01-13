David L. Harris, chairman of the Kentucky Retirement Systems Board of Trustees, and Trustee Matthew Monteiro are resigned from the Board effective April 1.
Both men were appointed to the board by then-Governor Matt Bevin – Harris in June 2016 and Monteiro in August 2017. Harris’ term was to expire in June 2022 and Monteiro’s in June 2023.
Following Harris’ appointment, he was named to the KRS Investment Committee and subsequently elected chair of the Committee. In April 2018 he was elected chair of the Board of Trustees and removed himself as Investment Committee chair. He later served again as Investment Committee chair before C. Prewitt Lane became chair, and also served for a time as chair of the Actuarial Subcommittee.
Under Harris leadership, KRS in 2017 completed a reassessment of its economic assumptions, leading the Board to adopt more conservative expected rates of return — 5.25% for the Kentucky Employees Retirement System Non-Hazardous and State Police Retirement System pensions and 6.25% for all other pension and insurance plans. KRS also restructured its investment portfolio to better align the risk and liquidity requirements of the plans.
“I have been privileged in being asked to lead our state’s pension fund turnaround efforts during the last five years,” Harris said. “The KRS Board of Trustees, the Kentucky Legislature, and the Kentucky Governor’s Office have spent significant time and energy on this pressing need. Special mention goes to the Public Pension Oversight Board (PPOB) committee members, as their due diligence and understanding of the legislation needed to support our turnaround efforts has proved invaluable. We have turned the tide. Keep up the focus and maybe someone will remember that the 2016-2021 era was the pivoting point in solving our state’s underfunded pension system.”
David Eaer, executive director of KRS, thanked Harris for his leadership and called him “fair, inclusive, and a major contributor to improving the management and oversight of KRS. I also owe him a huge debt or gratitude on behalf of the KRS staff, the members of the PPOB, the legislators, and the members of the governors’ offices with whom he gained so much respect and credibility. The citizens of this great Commonwealth and its taxpayers have been well-served.”
Harris is chief executive of MCF Advisors, a Kentucky-based investment management firm.
During his tenure on the board, Monteiro was a member of the Investment Committee and the Actuarial Subcommittee. He started his contract CFO services firm, Bulletproof Finance, in August 2018.
“As a Chartered Financial Analyst, Matt brought institutional investment experience to the board and the Investment Committee,” said Eager. “With KRS having $20 billion in assets under our control, having that investment expertise is crucial.”
Keith Peercy, vice chair of the Board of Trustees, said, “The steady leadership provided by Mr. Harris has been invaluable to the Board. He and Mr. Monteiro are excellent people who have dedicated numerous hours in service to KRS members. I thank them both for their service and wish them the best.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.