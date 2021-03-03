The Kentucky River is now expected to crest at 39.9 feet at 1 p.m. Thursday and stay at that level until 1 p.m. Friday before falling.
The National Weather Service in Louisville has also extended the flood warning for the river from 6:40 a.m. until 10:36 a.m. on Sunday.
The river went into minor flood stage, which starts at 31 feet, at 9:15 a.m. Monday.
At 7:30 a.m. Wednesday the Kentucky River spilled over the 39-foot mark to 39.04 feet — moderate flood stage. It will be close, but NWS data predicts the river will crest just under major flood stage, which starts at 40 feet.
On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Judge-Executive Huston Wells declared a local state of emergency, which will allow the Office of Emergency Management, both local governments and all emergency responders to provide any assistance and resources to citizens affected by the emergency, due to flooding from both the Kentucky River and Elkhorn Creek.
The declaration goes into effect for weather events that began Friday and are ongoing.
An emergency hotline has been established for residents needing assistance and may be reached at 502-352-2252.
At least 15 roads have been affected by flooding. The following roads are closed:
• North Stoney Creek
• Riverboat Landing, off Wapping Street
• Lewis Ferry Road, near Buffalo Trace
• Stoney Creek Road
• Benson Valley Road, near Snow Hill
• 3000 block of Shadrick Ferry Road
• 2500 block of Glenns Creek Road
• Polsgrove Street
• Travis Circle
• Taylor Avenue between Benson Valley Road and Devils Hollow Road
• Benson Avenue near Rose
• Big Eddy from the East-West Connector to Travis Circle
• Glenns Creek Road at Harrod Carter
• Old Lawrenceburg Road from the Capitol garage to the East-West Connector
• South end of Swallowfield Road
Roadway issues may be reported to the Frankfort Dispatch Center at 502-875-8582.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.