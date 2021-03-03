030521_KYRiverFlood_hb_web-6.jpg

The Canoe Kentucky building at River View Park is nearly submerged in floodwater from the Kentucky River Tuesday afternoon. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

The Kentucky River is now expected to crest at 39.9 feet at 1 p.m. Thursday and stay at that level until 1 p.m. Friday before falling.

The National Weather Service in Louisville has also extended the flood warning for the river from 6:40 a.m. until 10:36 a.m. on Sunday.

The river went into minor flood stage, which starts at 31 feet, at 9:15 a.m. Monday.

At 7:30 a.m. Wednesday the Kentucky River spilled over the 39-foot mark to 39.04 feet — moderate flood stage. It will be close, but NWS data predicts the river will crest just under major flood stage, which starts at 40 feet.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Judge-Executive Huston Wells declared a local state of emergency, which will allow the Office of Emergency Management, both local governments and all emergency responders to provide any assistance and resources to citizens affected by the emergency, due to flooding from both the Kentucky River and Elkhorn Creek.

The declaration goes into effect for weather events that began Friday and are ongoing.

An emergency hotline has been established for residents needing assistance and may be reached at 502-352-2252.

At least 15 roads have been affected by flooding. The following roads are closed:

• North Stoney Creek

• Riverboat Landing, off Wapping Street

• Lewis Ferry Road, near Buffalo Trace

• Stoney Creek Road

• Benson Valley Road, near Snow Hill

• 3000 block of Shadrick Ferry Road

• 2500 block of Glenns Creek Road

• Polsgrove Street

• Travis Circle

• Taylor Avenue between Benson Valley Road and Devils Hollow Road

• Benson Avenue near Rose

• Big Eddy from the East-West Connector to Travis Circle

• Glenns Creek Road at Harrod Carter

• Old Lawrenceburg Road from the Capitol garage to the East-West Connector

• South end of Swallowfield Road

Roadway issues may be reported to the Frankfort Dispatch Center at 502-875-8582.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription