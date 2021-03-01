After last week’s snowmelt and a record-busting 2½ inches of rain fell on Sunday, the National Weather Service in Louisville has indefinitely extended a flood warning for the Kentucky River at the Frankfort lock.
Sunday’s rainfall bested the former record of 1.84 inches set on Feb. 28, 1903, by two-thirds of an inch.
Flood stage at the Frankfort lock on the Kentucky River is 31 feet. At 6:30 p.m. Monday, the river was at 34.27 feet.
“The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.7 feet on Wednesday morning,” the National Weather Service in Louisville said in a special statement.
Even after the Kentucky River crests, it will stay in moderate flood stage — between 35 and 40 feet — for the foreseeable future, according to the NWS. At 1 p.m. Thursday, the river is predicted to still be at 39.5 feet.
“In all my years I don’t know that I have seen a four-foot increase in the crest prediction this far along in a rise,” said Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director and interim City Manager Tommy Russell.
“We were at 31 (feet) and change this morning, we’re at 32 (feet) and change now, so we essentially have another seven feet of rise to go on the river.”
Flooding has already forced the closure of Riverview Park and the River Greenway Trail in downtown Frankfort. That area will be closed until further notice.
Although Russell couldn't estimate the number of businesses and homes that will be impacted by flooding, he said roughly 20 different roads and streets will take on water.
"Some of them will have water cross the road in low spots and some will have impacts that will have some type of flooding associated with structures," he explained. "There is a pretty big difference in the impact area when we reach the 40-foot mark as opposed to staying in the 30-foot range."
How does this flood stack up historically?
If the Kentucky River reaches the projected 39.7 feet, it will be eighth highest crest in history, beating out 38.99 feet on May 9, 1984.
The highest crest was 48.47 feet on Dec. 10, 1978. The most recent historic crest and fifth all-time was 42.84 feet recorded on May 5, 2010.
The South Frankfort flood protection was built in the mid-1990s and completed a few months prior to the 1997 flood in which the Kentucky River crested at 45 feet.
As part of the flood protection plan the city has also implemented a series of pump stations in strategic areas to help pump excess water from one side of the city's levee system to the riverside in order to alleviate the potential for flooding of streets and neighborhoods, Russell said.
"Updates of equipment and flood wall maintenance is paramount to the wellbeing of the city and its citizens and thus leads to a better quality of life since Frankfort is the largest town located on the Kentucky River," Russell told The State Journal.
“There are a few impacts and a few roads closed, but there’s not anything really significant because of flood protection,” Russell added.
“Turn around, don’t drown. The water levels are going to be high now where you can’t make it through the flooded areas.”
Benson Valley Road floods at 31 feet and at 33 feet Steele Branch Road floods at the dead end and Stoney Creek Road closes.
The county is reporting that CKY Hauling was unable to collect trash and recycling from residents on Stoney Creek, North Stoney Creek and Benson Valley due to flooding. Collection will resume when conditions allow.
At 36 feet, Travis Circle, Onans Bend Road and Polsgrove Road flood. Taylor Avenue near the quarry and Swallowfield Road at Bate Road flood at 37 feet.
KY 420 (Old Lawrenceburg Road) closes at 38 feet and Wilkerson Street, Watson Court, Wilson Street and Kentucky Avenue flood, along with basements in homes.
At 40 feet, which will be close to Wednesday’s 39.7 feet crest, Paul Sawyier Drive, East Second Street, East Fourth Street, Admirals Landing and the entrance to McDonald Ferry Road flood. The campground at Steele Branch Road closes and warehouses along Great Buffalo Trace Road flood.
“When you drive into flooded waters you put not only yourself in danger but our first responders, and you don’t need to jeopardize yourself or their lives to take a chance on coming to save you,” Russell said.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Monday evening that Shadrick Ferry Road (KY 898) is closed from mile marker 1 to mile marker 2. Glenns Creek Road (KY 1659) is closed from the Franklin-Woodford County line to mile marker 1.
Rising water has also been a problem on Elkhorn Creek. At 6:15 p.m. the creek was 10.91 feet at Peaks Mill. Flood stage is 10 feet. Elkhorn Creek was expected to crest at 11.6 feet at 1 a.m. Moderate flood stage starts at 12 feet.
Historically, the highest crest ever recorded is 17.96 feet on March 4, 1997. If Elkhorn Creek crests at 11.6 feet as predicted, it will be the highest since May 20, 2020, when it crested at 11.51 feet.
Unlike the Kentucky River, Elkhorn Creek water levels are projected to subside fairly quickly, falling out of flood stage by Tuesday afternoon.
Russell said residents who need assistance can call the Emergency Operations Center at 502-352-2252. The number will be staffed 24/7 until the community is out of the significant part of the flood.
Fortunately there are currently no rain chances in the NWS seven-day forecast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.