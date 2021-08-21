Music rang from the banks of the Kentucky River Saturday during the Kentucky River Jam hosted by Canoe Kentucky, Expree Credit Union and Hollerwood Productions at the Ward Oates Amphitheatre at River View Park. 

Several bands performed including Sorry Atari, Daniel Cain, Jonathan New, Troy Burchett, Zoe Howard and Mystery Meat Blues Band. Several art and food vendors were also available. 

"It feels pretty good seeing people rolling in," Chris Howard, community outreach coordinator at Canoe Kentucky, said.

This is the third year for the monthly music festivals. Organizers weren't able to host events in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"We’re so excited to be back." Heather Perkins, chief marketing officer at Expree Credit Union, said.

The event will be held again next month on Sept. 21 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Ward Oates Amphitheatre, 520 W. Main St. Follow @KYRIverJam on Facebook for more information.

