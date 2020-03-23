Floodwater from the Kentucky River was still evident Monday afternoon with water rising along the banks of the river and Benson Creek. However, according to the National Weather service, water levels for the river are beginning to recede. 

Over the weekend, levels rose to 18.28 feet, but as of 1:30 p.m. Monday it had dropped to 17.96 feet. Projections show that the levels will continue to drop and should be about 13 feet on Wednesday. A NWS chart shows levels rising again to about 15.5 feet on Thursday. 

The river's flood stage is 31 feet.

Elkhorn Creek levels as of Monday afternoon have dropped to 4.42 feet. By Thursday morning, projections show the creek rising to 6.6 feet. Flood stage for the creek is 10 feet.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription