River View Park is submerged in floodwater from the Kentucky River Tuesday afternoon. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

At 2:30 a.m. Friday, the Kentucky River reached major flood stage and its highest level in more than a decade — 40.16 feet. It is projected to steadily fall throughout the day and dip below moderate flood stage to 34.7 feet by 1 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Louisville issued a flood warning for areas in Frankfort and Franklin County that are near the river earlier in the week. It is slated to remain in effect until the water begins to recede.

On Tuesday Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Judge-Executive Huston Wells declared a local state of emergency due to the weather events and flooding that started Feb. 26 and continues.

An emergency hotline has been established for residents needing assistance and may be reached at 502-352-2252.

The rising river water has already closed 17 local roads and the city added two more streets to the list Friday morning. Indian Gap, just off U.S. 127 North, and Leestown Lane, near Walter Todd, are now closed.

Other roads that are closed:

• 900 block of Kentucky Avenue

• Buffalo Alley, off St. Clair Street

• North Stoney Creek

• Riverboat Landing, off Wapping Street

• Lewis Ferry Road, near Buffalo Trace

• Stoney Creek Road

• Benson Valley Road, near Snow Hill

• 3000 block of Shadrick Ferry Road

• 2500 block of Glenns Creek Road

• Polsgrove Street

• Travis Circle

• Taylor Avenue between Benson Valley Road and Devils Hollow Road

• Benson Avenue near Rose

• Big Eddy from the East-West Connector to Travis Circle

• Glenns Creek Road at Harrod Carter

• Old Lawrenceburg Road from the Capitol garage to the East-West Connector

• South end of Swallowfield Road

According to NWS, when the river is at 40 feet, Paul Sawyier Drive, East Second Street, East Fourth Street, Admirals Landing, the entrance to McDonald Ferry Road and warehouses around Great Buffalo Trace Road flood.

Roadway issues may be reported to the Frankfort Dispatch Center at 502-875-8582.

