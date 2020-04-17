The City of Frankfort has lifted an advisory for recreational use of the Kentucky River in the immediate area surrounding the Frankfort Sewer Department facility on Kentucky Avenue.
The city issued the public notice regarding the Kentucky River downstream of Lock 4 on April 9. At that time, the Frankfort Sewer Department had reported levels of E-coli, nitrogen, phosphorous, ammonia, total suspended solids and CBOD that are above normal to the Division of Water.
The public was advised that these levels impacted recreational use of the Kentucky River, but there were no impacts to drinking water or boil water advisories issued.
The sewer department estimated a two-week period until the advisory could be lifted, but was able to lift the restrictions a week early due to quick action in identifying and addressing the hazard. The river has returned to normal levels and is now safe for recreational use, officials said.
For more information or questions call Frankfort Sewer Department Director Kenny Hogsten 502-875-2448.
