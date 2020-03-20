coronavirus.jpg

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 63 in Kentucky on Friday.

On Thursday, the number of confirmed cases was 47. Two people had died in Kentucky due to the highly contagious respiratory virus as of Friday.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Franklin County remained at one Friday evening.  

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the updated totals during his daily press conference Friday afternoon.

As COVID-19 testing capacity increases, the state will see more positive cases each day, Beshear said.

“We have to treat folks coming down with the coronavirus with compassion,” Beshear said.

Beshear also said Friday that schools will now be closed until at least April 20.

Beshear also said that if he does issue a "shelter in place" order, the National Guard will only be called in to help distribute supplies. "Shelter in place" is the phrase being used in other states and cities where residents are being asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping.

On Friday, Beshear tweeted: “We have not implemented Shelter in Place, but it is not as scary as it sounds. You can still take walks & shop for groceries. It only builds on social distancing, which we are practicing. Any step we take will allow you to provide basic needs.”

Sheriff Chris Quire shared with The State Journal on Friday that if a curfew is implemented, his deputies will be looking for voluntary compliance.

“We will avoid taking action against our own people,” Quire said. “We would simply ask them to stay home.”

Quire said the sheriff’s office is also not doing any evictions at the governor’s request.

“Every single person has to do their part,” Beshear said.

For more information on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19, visit kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

