The state’s coronavirus testing positivity rate rose Saturday to 7.17%, the highest in the state since May 5.
The governor reported 2,162 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of Kentuckians diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic began to 119,661.
“Since March 6, when COVID-19 was first reported in Kentucky, we have not had this many new cases reported on a Saturday, and sadly we are also reporting 17 more deaths,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.
“As Kentuckians we need to come together right now. We need everyone wearing a mask, following the red zone recommendations and other guidance, like limiting travel and social distancing, so that we can stop this alarming escalation of cases."
The governor also announced 17 new COVID-19-related deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,561 Kentuckians have died.
Currently, 1,129 state residents are hospitalized, with 289 in the ICU and 149 are on ventilators.
Counties with the most positive cases Saturday were Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton and Boone.
“We have been witnessing an escalation in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, patients in the ICU and on ventilators statewide over the past few weeks, and it is an alarming and deeply concerning situation,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “Now is a critical time for Kentuckians to work together to defeat this virus by following the recommendations meant to slow and limit new cases – socially distance, wear masks and practice good hand hygiene. We are all in this together, and we can only stop further spread of the virus by working together.”
On Saturday, the governor also issued a statement congratulating the president -elect.
“Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” said Beshear.
“We will work with the incoming administration, as we have the current White House, to improve lives and opportunities for every Kentuckian. Now, the election is over and it is time to come together as Americans and as Kentuckians. We are in the fight of our lifetime against COVID-19 and we must unite to battle this virus that has killed 235,000 Americans, including more than 1,500 Kentuckians.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.