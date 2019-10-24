Kentucky author Wendell Berry told a crowd gathered in the Paul Sawyier Public Library on Thursday night that a few people he respected discouraged him from moving back to Kentucky while he and his wife, Tanya Berry, were living in New York years ago.
They told him that he was going back to a “literary and cultural desert.” He now lives in Henry County.
“I have become more and more impressed and more and more grateful," Berry said in accepting the first Carl West Literary Award from the Kentucky Humanities Council during the Kentucky Book Festival Preview Party. "We have here in our many ways suffering state a literary heritage that is in fact rich and in fact deserving company of inheritors.”
Berry said he was accepting the award on behalf of the Kentucky writers who have inspired him, including several he calls friends. Following his speech, Berry said the event was a “warm-hearted occasion.”
Bill Goodman, executive director of KHC, said the council wanted to begin giving an annual award in honor of West, the founder of the Kentucky Book Festival, and many other volunteers who have supported the book festival for almost 38 years.
West, who died in 2016, was a longtime editor of The State Journal and founded the Kentucky Book Fair, which later became the Kentucky Book Festival, in 1981 after being inspired by similar events around the country. The festival moved from Frankfort to Lexington in recent years after the Frankfort Convention Center was demolished. The KHC took over the festival about four years ago.
Goodman said Berry was a “natural choice” for the inaugural West award. The author, a Henry County native, has written over 40 books.
An event leading up to the festival will feature photographs from a book, authored by his wife, Tanya, called “For the Hog Killing: 1979.” The exhibit will be at Lexington’s Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center from Tuesday to Nov. 9. Berry’s novel “Hannah Coulter” will also be the first book that the council has chosen for its new Kentucky Reads program, in which readers around the commonwealth read a book together.
“We are just really pleased to be in Frankfort at the library and to present this to Mr. Berry. It’s an honor for all of us to be back involved in the Frankfort community,” Goodman said.
Also Thursday, University of Kentucky professor of architecture Liz Swanson spoke about her own book, “Wondrous Things,” which is an accordion-style book with a children’s story on one side and and coloring book on the opposite side. She will be at the Kentucky Book Festival Kickoff on Friday, Nov. 1, at ArtsPlace in Lexington. To see more information about the Kentucky Book Festival, which is on Nov. 16 at the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park, visit kyhumanities.org.
“Every place needs its writers and artists. It needs its voice. Every place needs to be defended and that’s true in spades for Kentucky that has destroyed a lot of its places,” Berry said following the event about the importance of continuing the literary tradition.