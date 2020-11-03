110320 COVID cases

The governor announced 1,795 new coronavirus cases Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic 111,379 Kentuckians have been diagnosed with the virus.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 255 are children 18 and younger.

“It continues to be a difficult time in the commonwealth, where every day, things appear to be getting worse and more concerning,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We are seeing not only a surge in the virus, but more and more of our kids by percentage who are getting it.”

There are also 1,037 state residents who are hospitalized; 270 are in the ICU; and 116 are on ventilators.

Beshear also reported 11 new deaths raising the total number of Kentuckians who have died to 1,503.

A total of 2,086,115 tests have been administered and the state’s testing positivity rate is 6.24%.

The Franklin County Health Department was closed Tuesday for the election. Local numbers will be updated Wednesday.

