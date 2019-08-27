The United Way of Franklin County is hosting the 2019 Kentucky Senior Games Cycling Time Trials and Road Race on Glenns Creek Road/McCracken Pike 8 a.m. Sunday.
The 5K time trials will start at fire post 147 and riders will start every thirty seconds to the finish line at Harrod Concrete. 5K time trials will run from 8-8:30 a.m.; 10K time trials will run from 9-9:30 a.m.. Roads will be closed during those times with a detour around Duncan Road.
The 20K cycling road race will run from 10:45-11:30 a.m., starting at Harrod Concrete out to Millville Community Center turnaround, back to the top of Glenns Creek hill at Coffeetree Road and finish at Harrod Concrete.
Glenns Creek-McCracken will be closed from 10:45-11:30 a.m.