The Kentucky Sheriffs' Boys & Girls Ranch, a non-profit organization serving Kentucky's youth through a camping program designed to build their self-esteem, while teaching them respect for themselves, others and law enforcement professionals, welcomed Franklin County campers James Slaughter, Andrew Slaughter and Levi Slaughter recently.

The camp, which is in its 47th season, is free to the campers, thanks to the dedication and support of our Sheriffs, members and contributors. The cost of serving the children costs about $500.00 per week per child. With continued donations and support from our contributors, we will continue reaching Kentucky's youth and 100% of donations directly benefit the camp.

Boys & Girls Ranch

Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Willis, left, stands with James Slaughter, Andrew Slaughter, Levi Slaughter and camp counselor Ian Bremer at the Kentucky Sheriffs' Boys and Girls Ranch. (Photo submitted)

"Campers enjoy the regular camp activities such as arts and crafts, nature, sports, swimming, fishing, archery, etc.," Jerry Wagner said. "It is a week filled with fun and learning and our hope is for the campers to create a lifetime of memories during their stay, as well as learn the value of respect and other life skills."

Boys in attendance the week of June 27 were from the following counties: Anderson, Crittenden, Franklin, Greenup, Henderson, Livingston, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Owen, Russell and Union.

"On behalf of the campers and staff, we send our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has helped — not only this year, but since our inception. Were it not for all of you, we would not be able to continue to make a difference in the children's lives and your support is greatly appreciated."

For more information about the Boys & Girls Ranch or how you can invest in a child's life and help build Kentucky's youth, call the Ranch at 270-362-8660.

