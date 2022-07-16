There is a new banner hanging up inside of Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub. In a way, it commemorates the restaurants first anniversary. However, instead of directly referencing the milestone with a "happy anniversary" or something to that effect, the banner is emblazoned with a statistic.
In short, the banner says that since its opening day on July 19, 2021, through June 2022, the hybrid restaurant and grocery has spent $270,852 at 107 family farms and producers in Kentucky.
For Operations Manager Birch Bragg, who owns Locals along with his wife, Michelle, Joseph Fiala and Taylor Marshall, that stat is one thing he is most proud of after a year of being in business.
"That farmer impact is exactly what we are going for," Bragg said. "That is what we are trying to do. We are trying to make it easier for people to buy local food so that we can open up more markets for family farmers and food producers throughout the state."
By using products from Kentucky farms and producers, Locals has managed to carve out a secure and unique foothold in the Frankfort culinary and grocery worlds respectively.
Fresh produce and food aside, the Kentucky theme also extends to the beverage menu. With 40 microbreweries in the commonwealth, Locals 10 tap beer draft system always has a long list of brews to choose from.
The same model is used on the grocery side of the building.
"100% of the products that we will ever sell on the grocery side are from Kentucky producers," Bragg said. "We don't branch out of state or out of season. There will never be strawberries in January or watermelons in March. I know that will alienate some customers, but we want to show them what is available in the Commonwealth of Kentucky through the different seasons."
One of the drawbacks to using small farmers, is that they do not have the logistical networks of the bigger food suppliers. Bragg notes that the model that he and his partners have been using so successfully is not without its difficulties.
"Developing our own supply chain from scratch is arguably one of the most challenging things we've done," he said. "Spending time on the phone and sending out emails to try and find certain farmers who have enough of a given product can be challenging."
Once they have found the products they need, it is just a matter of getting it to Frankfort, which sometimes requires Bragg to drive out there himself.
Even while building a successful business, the folks at Locals also strive to do their best to make their products and services open to as many people as possible regardless of socioeconomic status.
"A very important part of our mission is to help increase food access to everyone in our community, not just the people who can afford it," he notes. "To that end, we have developed Local Food Forward, which is our in-house food access initiative. We launched that in November."
Birch said that funds acquired through private donations, 10% of the merchandise sales, fundraisers and any donations from other businesses are converted into $50 vouchers and sent to the Kentucky Housing Authority and the Emergency Food Pantry. Those organization in turn give them to people in need so they can purchase groceries.
"That feels really good," Bragg says of Locals' philanthropy efforts. "We are always looking for other businesses to partner with us on that, so we can be more effective and reach more people."
Going into the future, Bragg says there are big plans in store for Locals. The most pressing of those plans will be a second location in Louisville in the next year.
"We just received a federal grant called the Healthy Food Financing Initiative for $200,000 that we applied for back in March," Bragg said excitedly. "That is money that came about from supply chain development though the USDA, post [COVID-19] and is administered through Healthy Food Financing Initiative and so we are going to use that money to start our second location in Louisville."
Bragg said that they have no intention of stopping there.
"We hope to have multiple stores in many years because of that number you see right there," he notes gesturing to the banner. "Over a quarter million dollars in one year here at this one store. If we can make an impact that is five, six, 10 times that size, all going to local Kentucky family farms and producers, that would be amazing.
