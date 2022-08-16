The Kentucky State Fair announced First Responder’s Day will be held Sunday, Aug. 28. Active first responders and their families receive free admission on that day with valid proof of employment. There is a four-pass limit and parking is not included. Discounted midway wristbands also will be available on-site.

“With the addition of many new areas including Rescue Ridge, the 9/11 NEVER FORGET exhibit, and Kentucky Fire & Rescue, we found it especially important this year to welcome those who ensure our safety and come to our aid. The work they do in our communities across the Commonwealth is essential and irreplaceable. It’s the least we can do to say thank you for their heroic service and honor those lives lost to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001,” said David S. Beck, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues.

