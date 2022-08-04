The Kentucky State Fair early bird ticket discount ends at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 5. Early bird tickets are $8 per person and include parking. The offer is available online via Ticketmaster. Admission at the gate is $10 per person and $10 parking per vehicle.

The fair is August 18-28, 2022 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

