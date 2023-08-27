Out of 900 country hams from around the state entered in the 2023 Kentucky State Fair Youth Country Ham Show, one was chosen as the Grand Champion Ham. That ham belonged to Franklin County 4H member Diego Lopez, 14, who operates the farm Lopez Land on Bridgeport-Benson Road with his mother, Jessica, father, Horacio, and siblings.
"I thought (my mom) was lying," Diego said when he learned the news that his ham won Grand Champion. This was the fifth time Diego has entered a country ham in to the state fair and the first time that he placed.
Diego worked eight months to prepare his ham for the show. In January, he picked out two hams and over the next eight months he cured the ham by trimming the fat, rubbing it with a salt, brown sugar and red pepper mix, washing it and letting it hang in a sock. He repeated that process three times before picking which of his two hams looked state fair ready.
At the fair, the ham was judged on its shape, look, color and smell.
"He got two banners, a plaque and we think he’s getting a savings bond," Jessica said.
The Youth Country Ham Show, which is part of the Kentucky Ham Project for 4H participants, also requires those entered to write and deliver a speech about how they prepared the hams and the history of the curing process.
Diego — who is a triplet — entered the ham into the competition alongside his sisters, Soledad, 14, Esmeralda, 14, and brother, Valentin, 12. All four of them also participated in the speech portion of the competition.
"I talked about how they (used the curing process) with mummies," Soledad said. "And, how they put salt on mummies."
Soledad received a white ribbon for her speech. Diego received a white ribbon as well. Soledad also received a white ribbon for photography.
Esmeralda received a white ribbon for her ham speech, and one red ribbon and four white ribbons for photography. Valentin received a red ribbon for his ham speech.
"I am proud," Jessica said, "especially with the hams. They don’t like doing it, but it’s a good opportunity and it gives them a chance to public speak. With homeschooling, we don’t do that much."
As far as the future of the Youth Grand Champion Country Ham, Jessica said Diego would sell it in a heartbeat, in hopes of getting $10 million like the Grand Champion Country Ham raised in auction Thursday morning at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. The final bid was reached as a combined effort between Central Bank and Kelly and Joe Craft — each pledged $5 million. The money will be donated to several charities, including St. Elizabeth Healthcare, The Hope Center, Markey Cancer Center and Child Advocacy Center.
"He was already planning what house he wants to buy," she said. "But, we're going to keep it. We have to eat the Grand Champion Ham."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.