Diego Lopez, 14, won Grand Champion in the 2023 Kentucky State Fair Youth Country Ham Show. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Out of 900 country hams from around the state entered in the 2023 Kentucky State Fair Youth Country Ham Show, one was chosen as the Grand Champion Ham. That ham belonged to Franklin County 4H member Diego Lopez, 14, who operates the farm Lopez Land on Bridgeport-Benson Road with his mother, Jessica, father, Horacio, and siblings.

"I thought (my mom) was lying," Diego said when he learned the news that his ham won Grand Champion. This was the fifth time Diego has entered a country ham in to the state fair and the first time that he placed.

The Lopez siblings, from left, Soledad, 14, Esmeralda, 14, Diego, 14, and Valentin, 12, hold up the prizes they won at the Kentucky State Fair. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

