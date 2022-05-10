Run to. Remember 5K logo.png

The Kentucky State Police Foundation (KSPF) is welcoming all runners and walkers to participate in the first Run to Remember 5K, a fundraiser that will pay tribute to KSP’s fallen units that have made the ultimate sacrifice. The event will occur on Sept. 10 at the KSP Training Academy.

KSP has 37 fallen units that died in the line of duty, and 47% of those line-of-duty deaths have stemmed from vehicle-related collisions. To increase officer safety on roadways, the KSP Foundation is undertaking the largest capital project in its history to build a new driver training skills pad.

“One line-of-duty death is too many, and the KSP Foundation wants to be a part of the solution to give current and future troopers and officers the best training to succeed,” said Executive Director Hank Patton. “The Foundation is proud to support the agency and its employees through events such as this one, and we hope the community participates in increasing officer safety.”

The project will be a 400x600-foot driver training skills pad located at the KSP Training Academy. Currently, KSP uses other agency facilities, with some being located out of state to conduct driver training and low-speed vehicle techniques.

The new skills pad will be used for current and future KSP troopers and officers to receive day-to-day in-service training, cadet vehicle training, and mandated vehicle driving training.

Run to Remember 5K will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the KSP Training Academy at 380 Coffee Tree Road. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. The top three winners in each age group will receive an award. The age groups include under 13, 13-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and over 60.

Individuals interested in participating in the Run to Remember 5K race can register online now for early bird pricing at $30 per person. Regular registration pricing will begin on Aug. 2 at $35 per person.

To register, visit the event’s website at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Frankfort/KSPRunToRemember5K.

Individuals may register the day of the race on Saturday, Sept. 10, beginning at 6:30 a.m. All runners who register prior to Aug. 8 will receive a special race T-shirt. All other participants will receive a swag bag and a finisher’s medal on the day of the event.

To view a map of the course, visit the event’s website. If individuals have questions regarding the event, email renee.wagner@ky.gov.

