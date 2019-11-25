Kentucky State Police is teaming up with Kroger and Pepsi for its 10th annual “Cram the Cruiser” holiday food drive from now until Dec. 9, according to a press release.
Throughout the state, including Frankfort, citizens can participate in the drive by contributing non-expired canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, chili or spaghetti sauce, brownie and cake mixes, coffee, water, powdered milk and juices.
A signature “Cram the Cruiser” event will take place on Dec. 8 at Frankfort’s Kroger East at 300 Brighton Park and Kroger West at 1039 U.S. 127 South from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The food will be distributed to local shelters, churches or other organizations in the areas the items are collected, the release states.
“Hunger is an urban, suburban and rural problem,” said KSP spokesperson Sgt. Josh Lawson. “There is no area of the state where it does not exist. Through this program, we have an opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of our neighbors and participate in the spirit of the season.”
Last year, nearly 243,000 pounds of food were donated through “Cram the Cruiser,” Lawson added.
For more information, visit http://kentuckystatepolice.org/ctc/