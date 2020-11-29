Kentuckians could experience their first taste of winter weather as a band of snow is predicted to impact the state late Sunday night. The Kentucky State Police is asking motorists to be aware that weather conditions may change rapidly over the next 24 hours.
“While we can never completely predict what the forecast will be, it is a great time for citizens to prepare for the winter driving season,” says KSP spokesman Sgt. Billy Gregory.
The National Weather Service is calling for snow showers Monday in Frankfort, possibly mixed with rain before becoming all snow after 1 p.m. The high will be near 38 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100%, with little or no snow accumulation expected during the day.
Snow showers are likely Monday night, mainly before 9 p.m. The chance of precipitation Monday night is 60%, and new snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible. The low will be around 25 degrees.
Gregory said citizens need to rethink their driving behaviors this time of year, including slowing down, leaving more space between cars and prepping their cars with necessary supplies should they become stranded.
KSP developed a list of items motorists should place in their vehicles before the weather sets in. This includes a winter weather kit with items such as a cellphone charger, blankets, first-aid kit, jumper cables, windshield scraper, collapsible shovel and a flashlight with batteries.
The most important tip Gregory offered was something every driver has access to. “The best defense in any challenging driving situation is always going to be wearing a seat belt. Make sure you always wear it and that your passengers wear it as well.”
In addition to the roadway reminders, Gregory encouraged citizens to refrain from dialing 911 to obtain road and weather conditions.
“Every year when winter weather hits, our radio rooms experience an increase of calls from people inquiring about road conditions,” Gregory said. “Each call they receive about these type of inquiries takes our telecommunicators away from helping callers who are experiencing true emergencies.”
KSP will use Facebook, Twitter and its website to share winter weather updates. Drivers are encouraged to check road and weather conditions before traveling by visiting https://transportation.ky.gov/sites/GoKY/home, an online traffic, roadway information and weather portal operated by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.