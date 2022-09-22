The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced that entries are being accepted for the 2022 edition of its popular Adopt-a-Highway art contest for Kentucky school students. The theme is Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green.

“Trash-free roadsides not only maintain our scenic landscapes, but they also help prevent roadway hazards and environmental impacts,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The poster contest is a great way to encourage young Kentuckians to take pride in our state while encouraging everyone to do their part to keep Kentucky beautiful.”

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription