On Friday the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks announced the return of the High School Challenge for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's theme is "Be a Hero."

The challenge, which is sponsored by Donate Life Kentucky, is a three-week competition in which school clubs to get as many people to sign up for the organ donor registry as possible or to complete various tasks such as educating the public about the important mission of organ, tissue and eye donation. 

