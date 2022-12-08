Holiday spirt filled the air at the Early Learning Village East on Thursday as a group of excited kindergartners and preschoolers lined up at the door of the school's auditorium to have their "Polar Express Ticket" punched before boarding.
Around 60 kids dressed in their pajamas, then gathered around Kentucky's First Lady Britainy Beshear, as she read aloud from the classic holiday children's book, "The Polar Express."
Before she began, Beshear noted to her audience that next year she would wear her pajamas too.
Over the course of the next half hour, the gang of 4 to 6-year-olds sat in rapt attention as Beshear immersed them in the fun and vibrant world of snow, rail, and the North Pole that is depicted in the story.
After finishing the story, the students took photos with the first lady and were then treated to hot chocolate.
Beshear told The State Journal afterwards that events like these are some of the best perks of her job.
"I just love their spirit, I love their kindness, I love their openness to being kind to each other," Beshear said of the students. "Right now seeing groups of kids in their PJs at Christmas time is really sweet."
In addition to spending time with children, Beshear noted that the book in particular is near and dear to her.
"One of the traditions that we have as a family is watching the Polar Express every year as we put our tree up," Beshear said referencing the 2004 movie adaptation. "So anything having to do with the book. I used to read the book to my children when they were little, so it's just special. I also love the message that even as an adult there is something to believe in and I think that is just special."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.