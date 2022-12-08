Holiday spirt filled the air at the Early Learning Village East on Thursday as a group of excited kindergartners and preschoolers lined up at the door of the school's auditorium to have their "Polar Express Ticket" punched before boarding. 

Britainy Beshear, first lady of Kentucky, read Polar Express to students at the Early Learning Village East on Thursday. (Ben Mackin| State Journal)

Around 60 kids dressed in their pajamas, then gathered around Kentucky's First Lady Britainy Beshear, as she read aloud from the classic holiday children's book, "The Polar Express."

Each student had their "ticket" punched before boarding. (Ben Mackin| State Journal)
(Ben Mackin| State Journal)

