In the run up to the Kentucky Derby, KET is hosting a fundraiser at Castle & Key.

KET’s Small Batch, Big Odds event, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Castle & Key Distillery in Frankfort and features an auction of vintage bourbons. 

Small batch, big odds

Tickets are $75 per person and include a tour of the distillery and grounds. For tickets and a preview of the vintage bourbon auction, visit KET.org/SmallBatch. RSVP by April 25. Proceeds support KET’s programs and services.

Small Batch Big Odds is sponsored by Stoll Keenon Ogden, US Bank, Keeneland, Bluegrass Hospitality Group, Andrew and Peggy Henderson, and the UK Libraries Nunn Center for Oral History. Special thanks to the Lexington Bourbon Society, Kentucky Black Bourbon Guild, Castle & Key Distillery, John & Betty Whitlock Reesor, Ruth Hunt Candies, and TOPS in Lex.

KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, where learning comes to life for more than one million people each week via television, online and mobile. Learn more about Kentucky’s preeminent public media organization at KET.org, on Twitter @KET and at facebook.com/KET.

