This spring KET’s “Kentucky Tonight” programs will feature candidates in statewide primary races.

The shows, which are hosted by Renee Shaw, will air on Mondays from April 24-May 8 on KET starting at 8 p.m. The programs will also be livestreamed at KET.org/Live and will be archived online at KET.org/PublicAffairs.

