KET will livestream the memorial service for Phyllis George, the former Kentucky first lady, Miss America and pioneering female sportscaster, at 3 p.m. Monday at KET.org.
George, who died May 14 of complications from a rare blood disorder, became one of the first women to have a prominent role in televised sports when she was hired by CBS Sports in the 1970s. In 1979, George married John Y. Brown Jr. and served as Kentucky’s first lady after Brown’s successful run for governor later that year.
Monday’s memorial service in Versailles is a private event with attendees observing social distancing restrictions and will feature remarks from George’s family and friends, including son Lincoln Brown and daughter Pamela Brown Wright, as well as singing from Everett McCorvey, director of University of Kentucky’s Opera Theatre.
