KET invites families with children ages 2-8 to enjoy free, fun activities at its annual Super Saturday event on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the KET Network Center at 600 Cooper Drive in Lexington.

Mr. Steve of PBS KIDS, Mister C from PBS LearningMedia’s DIY Science Time and Casa de la Cultura, a Lexington group that promotes Latino culture, will perform on the outdoor stage. Children can enjoy a host of STEAM-themed activity booths and games as well as complimentary snacks.

