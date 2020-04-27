The Kentucky Historical Society works with the past.
The organization also keeps an eye on the future.
The KHS recently made a donation of protective gear to the Frankfort Regional Medical Center and has been named the Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.
The items donated are kept on hand by the Kentucky Historical Society.
“It’s used to protect the artifacts from us and us from the artifacts,” KHS Executive Director Scott Alvey said. “When it became obvious we weren’t going to stay open, several people emailed me about the gear and that it should be made available for donation.”
The KHS donated 28 boxes of Nitrile and vinyl gloves, 30 respirators (N95) and 27 dust masks (not N95) to the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Protective gear has been in short supply at many medical facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the closure of the KHS.
"Frankfort Regional Medical Center truly appreciates the generous outpouring of support we are receiving from the communities we serve," said Brad Wands, director of marketing and business development at FRMC.
"Besides donations of Personal Protective Equipment (gloves, masks and face shields), many individuals and businesses have also donated meals for front-line healthcare workers, and we are very thankful for the generosity during this pandemic."
Because the KHS was closed, staff members dropped off donations at scheduled times. One person collected the donations and took them to the hospital.
“We’re part of the Frankfort community, and we wanted the donations to go to the Frankfort Regional Medical Center,” Alvey said. “We wanted this to help healthcare workers.”
Wands said if people are looking for ways to help, they could donate blood through local blood banks including the American Red Cross, organize efforts to assist caregivers with childcare, shopping and meals, contribute to local COVID-19 response funds and donate items to local charities in need.
