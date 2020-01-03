The Kentucky Historical Society will have a celebration to honor Martin Luther King Jr. later this month.
King, who was born on Jan. 15, 1929, was a renowned civil rights leader during the 20th century.
Kentucky students, community leaders, government officials and citizens are invited to the celebration, which will be at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. The Kentucky Historical Society has held similar events in the past.
The theme of this year’s event, according to a Facebook post from the historical society, is about asking all to “to consider the Golden Rule as a moral underpinning to King’s civil rights and justice work. How was that principle deployed then, in King’s mission, and where should we and our society deploy this viewpoint now?”
Admission is free, but seating is limited. Earlier in the day, the Kentucky History Center and Museums will have hands-on activities, a community art project, special performances and a volunteer fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact 502-564-1792 or khseducation@ky.gov for more information.