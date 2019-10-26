Local children are drawing pictures of “working cats” as part of a contest for Trap-Neuter-Release program’s “Celebrate Community Cats” month.
TNR is an initiative from the Franklin County Humane Society that aims to trap then neuter or spay feral cats in Franklin County before returning them back to where they came from. This cuts down on the breeding of feral cats.
During the month of October, kids can submit a drawing that will be displayed at the Paul Sawyier Public Library. The prompt is “If I had a working cat, it might look like…” The contest ends Oct. 1 and is not competitive. Each artist of a picture will be entered into a drawing, which will be held on Nov. 1, for a copy of the book “Nobody’s Cats.”
Kids can use crayons, markers, glitter or anything else they need to create their art.
In addition to the art contest, TNR has held Lionel’s Bowls for Feral Friends, a fundraiser where donors can get a unique spoon rest with a donation of $15. TNR volunteers will be at New Leash on Life, Broadway Clay and the Franklin County’s Farmers Market on Oct. 26.
For more information about the TNR program contact 502-330-5582, email franklintnr@gmail.com or visit the program’s Facebook page, which is Franklin County, Kentucky TNR.