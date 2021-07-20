Frankfort Regional Medical Center will be hosting its annual “Kid’s Safety Day” on Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon in the back parking lot of the hospital.

Kid's Safety Day, held annually in memory of Charlie Semones, is dedicated to increasing awareness of child safety issues. The event is free and features important safety education, free bicycle helmets and drawings for free bikes. Kids are encouraged to bring their bikes and ride Charlie’s Challenge safety course.

“Kid’s Safety Day is a great way for children and families to learn more about how to stay safe while enjoying many fun activities,” said Reed Hammond, chief executive officer at FRMC.

The event highlights the following: bike safety (Charlie’s Challenge bike safety course), fire safety, safety seat checks, vehicle dangers and water safety.

For more information, call Consult-A-Nurse® at 502-226-1655 or toll free at 877-FRMC-MD1 (877-376-2631).

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription