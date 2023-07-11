Frankfort Regional Medical Center will host the 12th annual Kid’s Safety Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The free event, which will take place in the back parking lot at the hospital, is held yearly in memory of Charlie Semones, a 6-year-old Early Learning Village student who was struck and killed by an SUV in 2012 while riding his bike in his East Frankfort neighborhood. Charlie, the son of David Estill and Michelle Price Semones, was a member of First Assembly of God and was not wearing a bike helmet when the accident occurred.

Kids Safety Day Andrew Fitzgerald

Andrew Fitzgerald, 3, stands next to Sparky the fire-fighting dog at Frankfort Regional Medical Center's Kids Safety Day in this 2021 State Journal file photo.

