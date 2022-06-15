Frankfort Regional Medical Center will host its 11th annual Kid’s Safety Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 25.

The event, which will take place in the back parking lot at the hospital, is held yearly in memory of Charlie Semones, a 6-year-old Early Learning Village student who was struck and killed by an SUV in 2012 while riding his bike in his East Frankfort neighborhood. Charlie, the son of David Estill and Michelle Price Semones, was a member of First Assembly of God and was not wearing a bike helmet when the accident occurred.

Rex Purvis Kids Safety Day

Rex Purvis, 4, gets a hand from a Kentucky State Police trooper while riding a tricycle through Tiny Town during Kids Safety Day at Frankfort Regional Medical Center in this 2021 State Journal file photo.

In the years since, the Semones family has collaborated with FRMC to host the annual event in Charlie’s memory in order to help prevent future accidents.

Kid’s Safety Day is a free event aimed at increasing awareness of child safety issues and is designed for children ages 4-10.

Complimentary bicycle helmets for children will be distributed while supplies last and kids are encouraged to bring their bikes to ride Charlie’s Challenge safety course.

In addition to bike safety, the event also offers safety car seat checks and highlights electrical safety, fire safety, vehicle dangers and water safety.

